MANILA — The Senate plans to pass the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022 next week, majority leader Sen. Migz Zubiri said on Wednesday.

"We are pushing for the passage of second reading and third reading on Dec. 1, Wednesday," Zubiri said during a plenary session.

Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, confirmed it on the same day.

Once it passes in the upper chamber, the proposed budget bill will be sent to the bicameral conference committee so both Senate and House versions of the legislation will be merged.

Lawmakers are looking to finalize the spending plan bill in the second or third week of December before it will be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte for his approval and signature.

Senators have begun to submit their proposed amendments to Angara.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO