Vice President Leni Robredo, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and Malolos City Mayor Gilbert Gatchalian visit the vaccine express of the OVP, its partners and volunteers including the "Robredocs" or doctors for Robredo. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo's office is ready to assist local government units in administering booster shots against COVID-19, she said on Wednesday.

Robredo visited the Office of the Vice President's (OVP) vaccine express, an initiative in partnership with the local government, private partners and volunteer medical personnel, at a mall in Malolos City, Bulacan.

The Vice President was accompanied by Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and Malolos City Mayor Gilbert Gatchalian.

The OVP’s vaccine express uses the vaccine allocation of local governments but provides logistical support through private companies.

"Ang tulong na ino-offer namin hanggang sa kailangan: magmula sa first dose, hanggang sa second dose, hanggang sa booster shots. Pero ang ginagawa natin ngayon ay first dose, pero 'yung tulong namin until kailangan, nandiyan kami," said the presidential aspirant.

(The help we are offering includes the first dose until the booster shots. Right now we are administering first doses, but until we can, we will assist.)

The Vice President thanked the usual medical partners of the vaccine express program, including volunteer doctors called “Robredocs,” who support her presidential bid.

"Nagpapasalamat kami sa volunteer doctors kasi sila ang yaman natin dito sa vaccine express," Robredo said.

(We are thankful to the volunteer doctors because they are the ones behind this vaccine express.)

She, however, reiterated the lack of COVID-19 vaccines in certain provinces whose residents have not even had their first jab.

"So depende sa lugar kung sino 'yung tuturukan natin pero nagfa-follow tayo sa lead ng LGU. Kasi 'yung sa atin naman, mas support lang, kung ano 'yung kailangan ng LGU, doon tayo," she explained.

(Those who will be vaccinated still depends on the areas that the LGUs pointed out. What we can offer is the support for the LGU.)

Before proceeding to the vaccine express site, Robredo also went to a “volunteers assembly day” in Pulilan town led by Mayor Maritz Montejo.

Robredo was also greeted by her supporters who lined the roads leading to her events.

She described the warm greeting in Pulilan as a "pleasant surprise."

“Ako actually pleasant surprise, pleasant surprise kasi alam ko na hindi ako dito nanalo nung 2016 so 'yung pagpunta namin talagang balak namin vaccine express lang pero nung nalaman ng ibang supporters natin na pupunta tayo for vaccine express meron silang request na i-meet din sila,” Robredo said.

(It was a pleasant surprise because I know I did not win this town in 2016. So going here, we only planned the vaccine express but when our supporters heard were were coming, they also requested that we meet them.)

The OVP's Vaccine Express has been held in Manila, Quezon City, Pasig City and Robredo's hometown Naga City, mostly catering to essential workers and other priority sectors.

The Philippines aims to fully vaccinate up to 77 million individuals by yearend to contain the virus. So far, nearly 34.2 million people have been fully vaccinated in the country.