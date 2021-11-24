Bulakenyos welcome Vice President Leni Robredo as she arrive in the town of Pulilan on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Supporter of Robredo, who initiated a static caravan lined the major thoroughfares in Pulilan to greet VP Leni. OVP/ Handout



MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said while she was game "anytime" to undergo a drug test, this should be "random" and "unannounced."

At least 2 of Robredo's rivals in the 2022 presidential race recently took drug tests after President Rodrigo Duterte accused an election contender of using cocaine.

"Ako, anytime naman pero sa akin kasi... dapat sana iyong pagpapa-drug test random, unannounced," Robredo said in a chance interview in Bulacan.

"Alam naman natin na mas maigi na random, mas maigi na unannounced para nakukuha mo kung ano talaga iyong tunay na sitwasyon."

(For my, I am game anytime. But drug testing should be random, unannounced. We know it's better if it is random, better if unannounced so that you will get the real situation.)

She added, "Pero anytime na may lumapit sa akin na mag-request na mag-undergo ako, ako go ako anytime."

(But anytime someone will approach me and request I undergo a drug test, I'd go anytime.)

Duterte last week said a "weak leader" from a wealthy family supposedly abuses cocaine. He has not named the presidential contender and did not cite any evidence.

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said he took a drug test and submitted negative results to authorities.

Vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello said on Wednesday he was willing to take a drug test like his runningmate, labor leader Leody De Guzman, if the Commission on Elections made this a requirement.

“But we refuse to participate in a circus to clean up the image of the a****** Bongbong Marcos. Can you really trust a drug test result produced by Marcos?” he added.

Marcos' camp pays no attention to people doubting the results of his drug test, said his spokesperson Atty. Vic Rodriguez.

"Walang sasapat na paliwanag sa mga ayaw mapaliwanagan," he said in a statement.

(No explanation would suffice for those who do not want to be enlightened.)

Another presidential contender, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, tested negative for narcotics on Monday.

Duterte's longtime aide Sen. Christopher Go, who is running for president, said he was also willing to take a drug test.

Another rival, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, sent a letter to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, asking for “immediate drug testing for cocaine, shabu, marijuana or all other illegal substances.”

