Pharmally execs spent nearly P2M to escape Senate order: Hontiveros

MANILA - Pharmally executives Mohit and Twinkle Dargani paid a private plane company nearly P2 million to escape the Senate's arrest order, Senator Risa Hontiveros said Wednesday.

The Dargani siblings were arrested in Davao City, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, on Nov. 14 on board a private plane bound for Kuala Lumpur.

Hontiveros said the siblings paid $37,000 for the chartered flight.

"Kung kinaya ng mga Darganis na magbayad ng ganyang halaga, na halos 2-milyon pesos para sa isang chartered flight, mukhang hindi tama ang income tax na binayaran nila," she said during a press briefing.

She noted that in 2020, Mohit paid P97,000 in taxes while Twinkle paid P1,000.

(If the Darganis were able to pay almost P2 million for a chartered flight, it seems they're not paying the right amount of income tax.)

"At bukod pa d'yan, kung hindi sila ang nagbayad, ang tanong tuloy, sino ang nagbayad? The Darganis must be very important to that person who paid for it."

(Aside from that, if they weren't the ones who paid for it, who did?)

The Darganis were also allowed to board the aircraft despite the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order issued against them as early as Sep. 25, Hontiveros said.

The senator said she was inclined to "dig deeper" as this might be related to the "pastillas" bribe scheme involving the Bureau of Immigration.

"Could it be possible na nabigyan ng pastillas itong mga frontline immigration officer? Or baka naman sila ang nakatulong na mainform ang mga awtoridad kung kaya dapat sila pasalamatan? What is the story? And the biggest question of all: Is there a reason kung bakit Davao airport ang pinili nilang departure point?" she said.

(Could it be possible the frontline immigration officer received a bribe? Or maybe they were the ones who helped inform the authorities so they should be thanked. What is the story? And the biggest question of all: Is there a reason why they chose Davao airport as their departure point?)

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is investigating Pharmally after records showed that government awarded contracts worth billions of pesos to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

Some senators earlier said the budget department bought allegedly overpriced face masks and RT-PCR test kits from the company, whose executives are accused of fraudulent schemes in Taiwan, instead of procuring from local suppliers that were selling cheaper items.

The panel has so far recommended the filing of various charges against Pharmally's officers, Chinese businessman and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang and Lao, among others, due to the allegedly anomalous transactions.

Duterte has denied the overpricing allegations and said the deals with Pharmally were above aboard.

--With reports from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

