The Philippine Navy seized smuggled cigarettes worth over P7 million after intercepting a motorboat in waters off Kalingalan Caluang town, Sulu.

The Naval Forces Western Mindanao on Tuesday said the vessel was manned by 6 people and was carrying hundreds of cases of undocumented cigarettes when it was intercepted in the sea off Brgy. Pandan-Pandan.

The apprehended individuals and the seized contraband, along with the boat, were turned over to the Bureau of Customs in Zamboanga City.

Hundreds of millions of pesos worth of smuggled cigarettes have been seized by authorities in the country this year, based on reports.

— Report from Leizel S. Lacastesantos

