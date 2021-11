MAYNILA—Inaresto sa entrapment operation ng pulisya ang isang Liberian citizen na inireklamo ng panloloko umano ng isang Filipino gamit ang online scam.

Hinuli ng Regional Special Operations Group National Capital Region sa Pasay nitong Sabado si Jerry Jefferson, 42, alyas James Bobby Harries.

A Liberian national was arrested in Pasay City for allegedly scamming a retired pilot over P5-million. Police said the foreigner leads an online scam syndicate. Among items confiscated from him were 15 bundles of counterfeit dollar bills.



