Alleged Abu Sayyaf member and Jolo cathedral bombing suspect Kalmi Mustala. 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company handout photo

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Police have arrested an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf group who is a suspect in the deadly Jolo cathedral bombing in Sulu in January 2019.

The Zamboanga City Police Office on Tuesday confirmed that its officers served Kalmi Mustala a warrant of arrest in Barangay Sinunuc, Zamboanga.

The Philippine National Police alleged that Mustala is an IED expert and was involved in kidnapping of foreigners in the country.

Mustala will face charges of illegal possession of explosives used in the commission of crimes of double frustrated murder and double attempted murder.

The attack at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Jolo, which authorities deemed a suicide bombing, rocked the church during a Sunday mass, killing several parishioners and state troops.

The explosion also destroyed pews and damaged the cathedral's ceiling.

The PNP had declared the Jolo cathedral bombing "case closed" after authorities took custody of a man allegedly linked to both the mastermind and the bombers.

— Report from Leizel S. Lacastesantos

