2022 presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso meets with residents and farmers in Barangay Banaba, Tarlac City on October 21, 2021. The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 2022 elections will only begin on Feb. 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday defended his willingness to enter a joint venture agreement with China, saying economic growth is a "far different" from the maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

Domagoso earlier said that he would be willing to sign joint oil exploration contracts with Beijing despite Chinese incursions and bullying in the West Philippine Sea.

"The issue of WPS is far different from the issue of our economic growth," he told TeleRadyo's "Ikaw Ang On The Spot: The Presidential Candidate's Interview."

"Kung makakakuha ako ng langis doon na magiging atin at maibabalik sa atin, hindi ba kabutihan ng taumbayan 'yun?" he said.

(If we can get oil there and bring it back home, will it not benefit our countrymen?)

Domagoso underscored that it would be better for the Philippines to benefit from China's activities in the disputed area instead of allowing the world's second largest economy to corner resources in oil-rich seas surrounding the Philippines.

"The mere fact that they recognize us as partner, they recognize our authority over the property, we will squeeze it in our favor. That should be the job of the president," he said.

In 2016, a Hague-based arbitration court invalidated China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea, within which is the West Philippine Sea.

Several countries have called on China to honor the arbitral award, but Duterte did not enforce it, saying the Philippine military was no match for the weapons and equipment of the world's second largest economy.

He also forged friendlier relations with China to get economic aid and investments.

Although, In September, Duterte said no country "can diminish" the importance of South China Sea arbitral award.

While he is willing to work with Chinese oil firms, Domagoso maintained that he would sink Chinese ships and make these "underwater decoration" should Asia's strongest power bully Filipino fishermen during his presidency.