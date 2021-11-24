Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso speaks to the audience at an auditorium in Binangonan, Rizal as part of his "listening tour" ahead of the 2022 campaign, November 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has sent a letter to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), asking for “immediate drug testing for cocaine, shabu, marijuana or all other illegal substances.”

In a letter dated Nov. 23, the presidential aspirant said he is voluntarily submitting himself for a drug test "in the interest of public service."

"I shall make myself available in your office the soonest possible," he said.

JUST IN: Manila Mayor and Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer @IskoMoreno to undergo drug test.



Domagoso wrote to PDEA asking for “immediate drug testing for cocaine, shabu, marijuana or all other illegal substances.” pic.twitter.com/eC1CvHX4FN — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) November 24, 2021

The move came about a week after President Rodrigo Duterte alleged that a presidential aspirant is a known user of cocaine.

Duterte alleged that the said cocaine user hails from an affluent family, and has been taking the illegal substance either aboard his yacht or private planes to evade arrest.

Domagoso is the third presidential aspirant who voluntarily signified his willingness to prove that he is not a user of illegal drugs.

Partido Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his vice presidential running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III were the first national candidates who presented a negative drug test from the PDEA earlier this week.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who is also running for president, tested negative for cocaine through a drug test conducted by a private hospital.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is also running for President, also said he has tested negative for drugs in July and September.