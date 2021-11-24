Students of University of the East receive their first dose of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Bakuna Bus (Vaccine Bus) by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in Manila on Nov. 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Government and private sector employees who will get vaccinated against COVID-19 between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 would not be marked absent from work, Malacañang said in a proclamation released on Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte in Proclamation No. 1253 declared Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 as "Bayanihan, Bakunahan National COVID-19 Vaccination Days." Government earlier said it aimed to inoculate 15 million people during the 3-day drive.

"Employees and workers of the government and the private sector, who will be vaccinated during the aforesaid period, shall not be considered absent from their work, provided that they present proof of vaccination to their respective employers," said Duterte.

He said this would be subject to rules that the labor department and Civil Service Commission may issue.

President Rodrigo Duterte declares Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 as "Bayanihan, Bakunahan National #COVID19 Vaccination Days." | via @jmnpunzalan pic.twitter.com/f1eCyesUQH — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 24, 2021

Duterte said considering that some 50 million COVID-19 shots have yet to be administered, “There is a need to cultivate the Bayanihan spirit of the Filipino people by forging unity and cooperation among relevant stakeholders to expedite and intensify the government’s vaccination program against COVID-19.”

To this end, he directed government agencies, corporations, and state colleges and universities to participate in the national vaccination days. He also urged the private sector to support the drive.

“All health workers, including doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, dentists, and medical technologists, are called upon to extend their full support and cooperation in providing COVID-19 vaccination during the three-day campaign,” Duterte added. The Philippines has so far fully immunized 34.1 million of its 109 million people. The government targets vaccinating up to 77.1 million before the year ends to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.