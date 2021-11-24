FDA warns public vs buying unauthorized baby wipes

Photo from FDA Philippines

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against buying unauthorized baby wipes.

Based on its advisory dated November 9, the agency said that the cosmetic product Aierdan Baby Tender Baby Wipes (Fresh Scented) has shown no valid certificate of product notification.

“Since the abovementioned unauthorized cosmetic product has not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety. The use of such violative product may pose health risks to consumers,” the FDA said.

“Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals. The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result in adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock, and organ failure,” it added.

The agency reminded the public to not purchase the said product and always check if the goods they are buying are approved by the FDA.

“All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute volatile cosmetic products until they have fully complied with the rules and regulation of the FDA.”

RELATED VIDEO: