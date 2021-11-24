MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to speak virtually in the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit this week, which would be hosted by Cambodia, his office said on Wednesday.

Duterte is expected to talk to leaders about "rebuilding a resilient future" and the current international and regional challenges at the second plenary and retreat session on November 26.

The ASEM summit this year, which would take place from Nov. 25 to 26, carries the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”.

"The President will join his counterparts from Asia and Europe in an exchange of views on multilateralism, growth and sustainable development," the statement read.

ASEM serves as an "informal dialogue" with 53 partners from Europe, Asia, the European Union, and the ASEAN Secretariat.

It aims to boost the cooperation between Asia and Europe, "in the spirit of mutual respect and equal partnership."

The Philippines is a founding member of ASEM.

