Courtesy: Office of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go

MANILA - Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said he is still in a "state of shock" after having been chosen as Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan's presidential bet.

"Nag-reresist po talaga ang aking utak, puso, at aking katawan. Nabigla po ako sa aking pagtakbo, napakahirap po ng aking sitwasyon." Go said in a chance interview with media.

(My mind, heart, and body resists it. I am still in shock, and in a very difficult position.)

Go said he had his mind set for the vice presidency for over a month before the switch, but went with President Duterte's last-minute decision to have him as the PDDS standard-bearer.

"May partido kami, desisyon ito ng partido, desisyon po ito ni Pangulong Duterte na mayroong tatakbo bilang pangulo kaysa naman wala na tatakbo sa amin."

("This was the party and President Duterte's decision, to have someone run for president, rather than none.")

He however maintained he was ready to serve, even as he was awaiting a sign from God.

"Naghahantay po ako ng sign ako ng Panginoon, kung sa tingin niya, ‘Dito ka, na lang Go,’ susundin ko po.” added Go.

(I am waiting for a sign from God. If this is what He wants for me, I will not resist it.)

He expressed sadness and regret over the campaign materials that have already been put up by his supporters for his bid for vice presidency, sayng he never imagined he would be running for the highest position in the country.

Go assured however, that he is ready to serve the Filipino people, saying serving is his only vice, implying he does not use drugs, after Duterte previously mentioned that one presidential candidate uses cocaine.

"Buo ang loob ko na magserbisyo po sa aking kapwa,” he said.

Go on November 13 withdrew his candidacy for vice president and will ran for president instead, while Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa dropped out of the presidential race, hours after Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio through a representative made a substitution to run for vice president under Lakas-CMD.