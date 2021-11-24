Courtesy of DFA

MANILA— Some 240 "distressed" overseas Filipino workers were repatriated from Kuwait this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

The Filipino repatriates arrived via Kuwait Airways flight KU 417, which landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 past 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The distressed OFWs will undergo health and medical protocols, in accordance with the latest resolution of the government's pandemic task force.

The flight was arranged in coordination with various agencies, the DFA said. The agency did not elaborate what prompted the migrant workers to return home.

