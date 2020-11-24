WalangPasok: Duterte declares special, non-working days in several areas

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his remarks during the virtual 15th EAST ASIA Summit at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Nov. 14, 2020. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared special, non-working days in some areas for this month and December, according to documents released by his office on Thursday.

Duterte set the special, non-working days in the following areas, according to 5 separate proclamations.

Nov. 25 - Maragusan, Davao De Oro, for its founding anniversary

Nov. 26 - Dasmariñas, Cavite, for its founding anniversary

Dec. 4 - Cebu province, for the birth anniversary of its late governor and former senator Sergio Osmeña Jr.

Dec. 10 - Meycauayan, Bulacan, for "Araw ng Lungsod ng Meycauayan"

Dec. 16 - Calatagan, Batangas, for its founding anniversary

