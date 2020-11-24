WalangPasok: Duterte declares special, non-working days in several areas

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared special, non-working days in some areas for this month and December, according to documents released by his office on Thursday.
Duterte set the special, non-working days in the following areas, according to 5 separate proclamations.
Nov. 25 - Maragusan, Davao De Oro, for its founding anniversary
Nov. 26 - Dasmariñas, Cavite, for its founding anniversary
Dec. 4 - Cebu province, for the birth anniversary of its late governor and former senator Sergio Osmeña Jr.
Dec. 10 - Meycauayan, Bulacan, for "Araw ng Lungsod ng Meycauayan"
Dec. 16 - Calatagan, Batangas, for its founding anniversary
