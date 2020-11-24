UP law professor missing, family seeks help in search

Lawyer Ryan Oliva, a legislative liaison officer at the Department of Tourism and a professor at UP College of Law, was last seen on Nov. 21. Photo from Randy Oliva

MANILA - The family of a missing lawyer on Tuesday appealed for help on information about his whereabouts.

Ryan Oliva, a legislative liaison officer at the Department of Tourism and a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 21, Saturday, his brother Randy said.

He left his home in Quezon City on Saturday, his fraternity UP Alpha Phi Beta (APB) said as it directed all members to help locate Oliva.

"Call him and his companions, talk to his acquaintances, and just do whatever you can to locate him," APB lord chancellor Joboy Blando said in a statement.

Those who may have information about Oliva's whereabouts may contact his brother Randy at 0906-300-1009.

-- Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News