State prosecutor Navera passes away; lawyers' group cites role in Palparan conviction

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Juan Pedro "JP" Navera, among state counsels who handled major cases in his time, has passed away, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed Tuesday. He was 49.

"So very sad. He was one of our best," the justice chief said in a statement.

The cause of Navera's death was not disclosed.

Navera served in prosecution panels of several major cases.

He secured the conviction of retired Army Maj. Gen. Jovito Palparan, who was found guilty of the disappearance of 2 female university students in 2006.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL), which acted as private prosecutor in the case, praised Navera for his cross-examination of Palparan, describing him as a "principled, brilliant and quintessential professional."

"We owe it also to JP and his prosecution team for putting the Butcher behind bars," the lawyer's group said.

He was also in the first panel of prosecutors that handled cases against those behind the Maguindanao massacre, pursued the state's case against Philippine Coast Guard officers tagged in the shooting death of a Taiwanese fisherman at the Balintang channel, and cases against police officers accused in the kidnap-slay of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

- Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News