Robredo partner group's typhoon relief drive raises P64.3 million

Vice President Leni Robredo visits Brgy. Salingogon in Minalabac, Camarines Sur, more than an hour away from the town proper, on November 4, 2020 which was hit by Typhoon Rolly. Accompanying her is Mayor Chris Lizardo and other local officials. OVP

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday reported that the fund-raising campaign of her office and its partner group Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership has raised P64.371 million worth of cash donations for typhoon victims.

The cash donations are intended to provide relief operations to the communities affected by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses after it battered parts of Luzon, most especially the Bicol region, and submerged Cagayan Valley.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Robredo said the amount does not include the in-kind donations sent to her office.

“The figures are just the total cash donations as of this morning. This does not include yet the many in-kind donations we have been receiving at the office. This just means we would be able to help more communities,” said Robredo.

Despite criticisms from the chief executive and mounting misinformation in social media because of Robredo’s relief drives, private donors continued to send donations to her office and the group Kaya Natin.

Robredo thanked her private partners for providing assistance to the typhoon victims.

“The generosity and compassion of Filipinos are unparalleled. In the face of economic upheavals brought by the pandemic, a lot of our people still find it in the hearts to take care of those who were most affected by the typhoons,” she said.

The Vice President also said that her office will continue to update how the donations are being used in the spirit of transparency, despite criticism that her disaster responses are all for publicity.

She also noted that continuous assessments are being done by OVP teams in Cagayan, Isabela, Quezon, Rizal, Camarines Norte and Sur, Albay and Catanduanes.

“I have been to all these provinces already and will continue to spend time especially in areas where damage is big but help is limited.”

— Report from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

