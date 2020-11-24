Palace: Philippines wants no part in US-China power struggle

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. elbow bump after the turnover ceremony of defense articles, at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, Nov. 23, 2020. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA— The Philippines does "not want to take part" in a power struggle between the US and China, Malacañang said Tuesday, after Beijing accused Washington of "creating chaos" in Asia.

China's accusation follows US national security adviser Robert O'Brien's trip to Manila, where he underscored American commitment to Taiwan and told the Philippines and Vietnam, countries both locked in a maritime row with China, that "we've got your back."

China considers Taiwan a renegade province, while the latter has been asserting recognition of its sovereignty.

"The President has said there will be increased tension among superpowers in the region. We do not want to take part in that drive for hegemony," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"We will assert our national interest and we would want a peaceful resolution to the West Philippine Sea dispute," he told reporters, in reference to the country's exclusive economic zone in the Chinese-claimed South China Sea.

O'Brien "shows that his visit to this region is not to promote regional peace and stability, but to create chaos in the region in order to seek selfish interests of the US," China's embassy in Manila said in a statement issued late Monday.

The United States should "stop inciting confrontation" in the South China Sea and "stop making irresponsible remarks on the Taiwan and Hong Kong issue, which are purely China's internal affairs," the statement said.

China's claim to 90 percent of the South China Sea includes areas claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. An international tribunal in 2016 ruled that China's expansive claim, based on its historical maps, is inconsistent with international law.

The United States has repeatedly sent warships to the strategic waterway to demonstrate and assert freedom of navigation there.

O'Brien's visit came more than a week after the Philippines suspended its scrapping of a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States for a second time, as the treaty allies work on a long-term mutual defense arrangement.

President Rodrigo Duterte has "taken note" of O'Brien's push for the VFA's extension, said Roque.

- With a report from Reuters