Duterte signs 7 hospital bills as COVID-19 pandemic persists
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 24 2020 06:48 PM
MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved 7 laws that would upgrade hospitals and establish a provincial medical facility, as the country sought to contain the COVID-9 pandemic.
The measures that Duterte signed into law are the following:
- Republic Act 11495 establishing the Bicol Women’s And Children’s Hospital in Pamplona, Camarines Sur
- RA 11496 increasing the capacity of the Western Visayas Medical Center in Mandurriao, Iloilo City to 700 beds from the current 425, and authorizing the hiring of more health workers
- RA 11497 raising the capacity of the Las Piñas General Hospital And Satellite Trauma Center to 500 beds from 200, and authorizing the hiring of more health workers
- RA 11498 doubling the current 500-bed capacity of the The Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
- RA 11499 expanding the services of the Malita District Hospital In Malita, Davao Occidental
- RA 11500 upgrading the Siargao District Hospital in Dapa, Surigao Del Norte into a level 2 general hospital to be known As The Siargao Island Medical Center
- RA 11501 doubling the 500-bed capacity of the Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City
The Philippines has so far confirmed 421,722 coronavirus infections, including 8,185 deaths and 26,745 active cases.
RELATED VIDEO:
