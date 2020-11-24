Home  >  News

Duterte signs 7 hospital bills as COVID-19 pandemic persists

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2020 06:48 PM

People wait near the entrance of a hospital in Manila on Oct. 23, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved 7 laws that would upgrade hospitals and establish a provincial medical facility, as the country sought to contain the COVID-9 pandemic.

The measures that Duterte signed into law are the following: 

  • Republic Act 11495 establishing the Bicol Women’s And Children’s Hospital in Pamplona, Camarines Sur 
  • RA 11496 increasing the capacity of the Western Visayas Medical Center in Mandurriao, Iloilo City to 700 beds from the current 425, and authorizing the hiring of more health workers 
  • RA 11497 raising the capacity of the Las Piñas General Hospital And Satellite Trauma Center to 500 beds from 200, and authorizing the hiring of more health workers 
  • RA 11498 doubling the current 500-bed capacity of the The Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan 
  • RA 11499 expanding the services of the Malita District Hospital In Malita, Davao Occidental 
  • RA 11500 upgrading the Siargao District Hospital in Dapa, Surigao Del Norte into a level 2 general hospital to be known As The Siargao Island Medical Center
  • RA 11501 doubling the 500-bed capacity of the Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City

The Philippines has so far confirmed 421,722 coronavirus infections, including 8,185 deaths and 26,745 active cases. 

RELATED VIDEO:

