Duterte signs 7 hospital bills as COVID-19 pandemic persists

People wait near the entrance of a hospital in Manila on Oct. 23, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved 7 laws that would upgrade hospitals and establish a provincial medical facility, as the country sought to contain the COVID-9 pandemic.

The measures that Duterte signed into law are the following:

Republic Act 11495 establishing the Bicol Women’s And Children’s Hospital in Pamplona, Camarines Sur

RA 11496 increasing the capacity of the Western Visayas Medical Center in Mandurriao, Iloilo City to 700 beds from the current 425, and authorizing the hiring of more health workers

RA 11497 raising the capacity of the Las Piñas General Hospital And Satellite Trauma Center to 500 beds from 200, and authorizing the hiring of more health workers

RA 11498 doubling the current 500-bed capacity of the The Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

RA 11499 expanding the services of the Malita District Hospital In Malita, Davao Occidental

RA 11500 upgrading the Siargao District Hospital in Dapa, Surigao Del Norte into a level 2 general hospital to be known As The Siargao Island Medical Center

RA 11501 doubling the 500-bed capacity of the Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City

The Philippines has so far confirmed 421,722 coronavirus infections, including 8,185 deaths and 26,745 active cases.

RELATED VIDEO: