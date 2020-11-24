Duterte OKs fresh augmentation funds for typhoon-hit areas

Residents carry their goods and belongings along a trail covered with huge rocks after Typhoon Ulysses brought damage near Wawa Dam in Sitio Kayrupa, Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez, Rizal on Nov. 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved another augmentation for the calamity funds of some local governments in Luzon to help them weather the recent spate of destructive typhoons, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Duterte approved Monday a second P1.5 billion to boost calamity funds in the following areas, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

Screenshot from Office of the Press Secretary slideshow

The first tranche of P1.5 billion additional calamity funds went to the following areas, he said.

Screenshot from Office of the Press Secretary slideshow

"Taliwas sa mga sinasabi ng kritiko sa panahon ng kalamidad at sakuna, walang pinipili at hindi namumulitaka ang admistrasyong Duterte," Roque told reporters.

"Lahat ay pantay-pantay, lahat ay mabibigyan, kaalyado man o hindi, bumoto man o hindi," he added.

(Contrary to the claims of critics, during a calamity, no one is favored and the Duterte administration is not politicking. All are equal and will get aid, whether or not they are allies, whether or not they voted.)







Duterte last week declared a state of calamity over Luzon, a week after typhoon Ulysses hit the island that is home to about half of the country's 108 million people.

A state of calamity allows local officials to tap calamity funds without restriction and impose a price freeze on basic goods.

Ulysses, which spawned the worst flooding in Luzon in years, left at least P19 billion in damage. Cyclones Quinta and Rolly, the strongest storm this year, left a combined damage of around P22 billion, said Roque.