COVID-19 cases among doctors, nurses other health workers breach 12,000

MANILA — COVID-19 cases among health workers increased by 291 this week, with the total reaching 12,021, according to the Department of Health’s weekly situationer report.

The total reached 12,178 on Monday, based on the health department's shorter daily report. This is 2.9% of the cumulative COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Of the total, 11,910 have already recovered while deaths increased to 76. This meant that active cases are now at 192.

The weekly report shows a breakdown of the health worker professions as of November 21. A large portion of the 291 additional cases this week are nurses (85 new cases), followed by radiologic technologists (34), doctors (30), and nursing assistants (18).

One doctor was added to the death tally. The profession of the four other additional fatalities were not listed in the weekly tally.

The 291 new cases for the week is the 19th highest since the DOH regularly published its tally since April 28. The highest number of cases among health care workers in a single week was recorded in the week of Sept. 6 to 12, with 1,140 new cases, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Of the 192 active cases as of November 22, almost half or 92 patients have mild symptoms, 67 are asymptomatic, 18 have severe symptoms, 11 are in critical condition and 4 have moderate symptoms.

Based on the weekly tally, the profession with the most number of cumulative COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic are nurses at 4,258, followed by physicians or doctors at 2,083, nursing assistants at 923, medical technologists at 579, midwives at 357, radiologic technologists at 246, pharmacists at 161, and caregivers at 94.

Infected non-medical personnel in health facilities include 566 administrative staff, 305 barangay health workers, 223 utility personnel, 104 dietary staff, 62 security guards, 48 drivers, 44 social workers and 23 hospital employees.

