Areas damaged by Typhoon Ulysses yet to receive funds for relief, rehabilitation efforts

MANILA - Areas devastated by Typhoon Ulysses have yet to receive their augmentation local calamity funds amounting to P1.5 billion, to help in ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Budget chief Wendel Avisado told President Rodrigo Duterte during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing the funds will be downloaded as soon as the Chief Executive signs the necessary authorization.

“‘Pag naaprubahan po ninyo bukas (Tuesday, November 24) din marerelease po natin sa Bureau of Treasury para maamit po nila ang pera; kawawa talaga,” Avisado said.

The Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol regions — previously battered by tropical cyclones Quinta and Rolly — received the same aggregate amount, he added.

“Kaya tuwang-tuwa po sila, wala po nagrereklamo ni isa sa kanila na pinabayaan natin sila,” said Avisado.

He did not read out the specific areas that will receive the Ulysses augmentation calamity funds.

Avisado explained there's an additional P500 million “buffer fund” for local governments devastated by Ulysse” that have not been included in the damage and impact assessments of the Office of Civil Defense and Department of Social Welfare and Development — as was the case in the Quinta and Rolly government response.

He added the remaining national disaster risk reduction and management fund balance is at P10.27 billion.

Duterte said he will immediately approve the release of the Ulysses aid allocation.

