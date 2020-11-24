7 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases now at 11,567

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,567 on Tuesday as 7 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 9 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad are at 3,246, as 7,487 of those infected have recovered, while 834 have died.

24 November 2020



Today, the DFA reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 9 new recoveries in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatality was reported. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/lsAy7tSlad — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 24, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 563 in the Asia Pacific, 223 in Europe, 2,329 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 421,722 people. The tally includes 8,185 deaths, 386,792 recoveries, and 26,745 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 59.2 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.39 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: