10 Catholic schools temporarily closed due to pandemic: group

MANILA - At least 10 private Catholic schools have temporarily closed this school year as COVID-19 pandemic forced a decline in enrollment, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) said Tuesday.

This, after 107-year-old College of the Holy Spirit of Manila (CHSM) announced Sunday it would cease operations after academic year 2021-2022.

CEAP continues to coordinate with government to improve assistance policy for private schools to avoid permanent closure of other educational institutions, said CEAP executive director Jose Allan Arellano.

"Malaking kinalaman ang pandemic sa kawalan ng enrollees ng maraming paaralan. Maraming parents kasi ang walang hanapbuhay, walang pambayad ng tuition," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The pandemic contributed greatly in the lack of enrollees of many schools. Many parents have no livelihoods, they can't afford tuition.)

Most Catholic schools are "stable," Arellano said as those facing difficulties are small institutions with 100 to 200 students. CEAP has 1,484 school-members in the country.

Some faculty and staff of schools that temporarily closed were absorbed by nearby institutions of the same school system, he said.

Students of closed schools may transfer to other Catholic schools, he added.

"Maaari silang lumipat sa ibang paaralan, lalo’t wala namang problema sa pag-alis nila dun sa nagsarang paaaralan," he said.

(They can transfer to other schools especially if they faced no problem in leaving the closed school.)