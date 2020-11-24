1 patay sa sagupaan ng militar at NPA sa Sorsogon

Bukod sa rebeldeng napatay, narekober din ng awtoridad ang ilang gamit tulad ng pampasabog, M16 rifle at backpack sa lugar na pinangyarihan ng engkuwentro sa bayan ng Irosin sa Sorsogon. Larawan mula sa 9th Infantry Battalion ng Philippine Army

MAYNILA - Patay ang isang hinihinalang kasapi ng New People’s Army sa engkuwentro sa Sorsogon, Lunes nga gabi.

Ayon kay Capt. John Paul Belleza, tagapagsalita ng 9th Infantry Division ng Philippine Army, wala pa silang pagkakakilanlan sa namatay na rebelde sa sagupaang naganap sa Barangay Gulang-Gulang sa bayan ng Irosin.

Nasa lugar ang mga sundalo matapos makatanggap ng impormasyon tungkol sa umano’y extortion at recruitment activities ng mga rebelde.

Ilan sa mga narekober sa lugar ay M16 rifle, electrical wire at backpack at mga pampasabog.

"Our string of successes spoke of our sincerity to offer the Bicolanos a just and lasting peace they've been longing for. We have warned the CTGs about our non-stop extensive military operations, but once again, we call on them to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law,” sabi ni 9th Infantry Division Commanding Officer, Major Gen. Henry Robinson Jr.

Tatlo na ang namatay na rebelde sa mga naganap na engkuwentro sa Sorsogon ngayong buwan ng Nobyembre.