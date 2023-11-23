Watch more News on iWantTFC

An SUV driver who sideswiped an Angkas rider and his passenger may have had intent to injure, the chief of the Land Transportation Office said Thursday.

Viral video of the incident showed the SUV driver and Angkas driver allegedly having an altercation before the SUV sideswiped the motor taxi along EDSA Santolan. Both the Angkas driver and passenger sustained injuries in the incident.

The SUV driver, 53-year-old Pedro Magalit, is currently under police custody.

"The video speaks for itself. Medyo may pagka-reckless driving. Ang charge sa kanya nga attempted murder. It’s not just a simple accident kasi parang may intent. Even police operatives, by filing attempted murder charges 'yun ang kanilang profile, has also seen that. Parang may intent to kill or intent to injure at the very least," LTO chief Asec. Vigor Mendoza said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

In the interview, Mendoza said the agency will issue a show cause order to the driver, noting that a local bank is listed as the owner of the vehicle.

"Papadalhan din natin 'yun. Gusto nating malaman kung authorized driver ito o paano niya nakuha 'yung kotse. Gusto nating malaman kung ito ba ay company car, naka-loan," he said.

He said the driver will be meted preventive suspension upon the issuance of the show cause order.

Angkas CEO George Royeca, meanwhile, said the rider involved in the incident admitted he was surprised when the SUV driver started berating him in the middle of the highway.

"Nagulat na lamang siya na may nagpunta sa tabi niya at binaba 'yung bintana at pinagmumura siya. Iniisip niya baka naunahan niya o nasingitan niya kaya nagalit. Tapos po nun umiwas daw siya sa kaliwa tapos talagang tinuluyan siya. Nahulog 'yung motor pati 'yung pasahero at 'yung biker," he said in a separate interview.

Royeca said both rider and passenger are out of danger.

"Naospital 'yung pasahero, may mga cast, injury sa neck, paa. Pero nadischarge na kahapon. In fact, pumunta rin siya presinto...Nagpapagaling' yung rider, mayroon siyang injury sa balikat," he said, adding that Angkas is paying for the medical bills.

Royeca said Angkas will support moves to pursue legal action against the driver, saying the crash cannot be considered an accident.

He said the SUV driver claimed he only lectured the Angkas rider but did not say anything about the collision, saying he will consult a lawyer first.

The Angkas CEO urged all motorists to accord mutual respect to all vehicles on the road, regardless of size.

"Our bikers go through extensive training, professional sila, hindi naman yung singit-singit na bara-bara. Meron talagang course 'yan na dinadaanan at may safety mindset para aware sila sa surroundings nila," he said.

He added: "We have one of the highest safety records in the region, 99.997 percent safety record. And this is after millions of rides."