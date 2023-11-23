MANILA — Sea marshals arrested a suspected bomber in a port in Tawi-Tawi on Wednesday evening, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Seaman First Class (SN1) Christian Leden Marquez and SN1 Elmer Dacanay apprehended the bomb threat suspect after receiving a report from a passenger that "someone tried to kill him and was running amok on board."

"The suspect also punched a Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) duty sea marshal and attempted to acquire his service firearm," the PCG said in a release on Thursday.

After he was apprehended, the suspect said he planted 2 bombs aboard the ferry. All passengers were asked to disembark, according to the PCG.

"Members of the Coast Guard K9 Unit-BARMM then conducted paneling on board the RoRo/ferry vessel to ensure the safety of the passengers before boarding," it said.

PCG Spokesperson Armando Balilo told ABS-CBN News no bombs were found following the sweep.

The suspect was brought to the police Bongao station.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan hailed the two sea marshals, who he said showed competence in handling emergencies.