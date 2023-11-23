MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez brushed aside allegations made by former Malacañang spokesperson Harry Roque that he is behind the “anti-Duterte” resolutions at the House of Representatives.

“I’ve came up with statements about this earlier. But our good friend, former secretary Harry Roque must have thoughts that well, his ideas. We respect his thoughts and opinions. But they’re not accurate," Romualdez said.

“There’s nothing to it. A lot of speculation. But none of that is true,” the House leader added.

The House Speaker’s statement was in reaction to Roque’s claim accusing Romualdez of calling the shots behind the House resolutions urging the Philippine government to support the International Criminal Court’s investigation into former President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also gave his opinion about Romualdez’s agenda a day after Roque made the allegations.

“The Speaker’s focused on his work,” Zubiri said.

In the same briefing, Romualdez dismissed perceptions that the House of Representatives is prioritizing the pro-ICC resolutions.

He stressed, however, that they also need to listen to the sentiments of their colleagues.

“We have to read out these bills and resolutions and we have to act on the same. And we have to be sensitive and responsive to the, mga hinaing po ng ating mga kongresista. So , we have to look at it one at a time and within the context of the current events and that’s where we lead it. We don’t read much into it what other people do. Nonetheless, they are still entitled to their own views,” Romualdez said.