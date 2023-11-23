PH, US ships hold maritime tactical exercises in West PH Sea

Philippine Navy warships BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS15) during their tactical exercise in the West Philippine Sea on November 23 as part of the three-day maritime cooperative activity. Video courtesy of the AFP Western Command

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday said it conducted maritime tactical exercises with the US Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea as part of the 3-day maritime cooperative activity between the 2 countries.

The Philippines' BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar performed cross-deck operations, officer-of-the-watch maneuvers, and publication and communication exercises with the USS Gabrielle Giffords.

The MCA concluded at 6 p.m. with the USS Giffords breaking off west of mainland Palawan.



The MCA is an approved activity of the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board and within the framework of the PH-US Mutual Defense Treaty.

It was aimed at testing protocols and further enhancing interoperability between the AFP and USINDOPACOM.

