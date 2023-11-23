Home  >  News

PH, US ships hold maritime tactical exercises in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2023 10:47 PM

Philippine Navy warships BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS15) during their tactical exercise in the West Philippine Sea on November 23 as part of the three-day maritime cooperative activity. Video courtesy of the AFP Western Command
MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday said it conducted maritime tactical exercises with the US Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea as part of the 3-day maritime cooperative activity between the 2 countries.

The Philippines' BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar performed cross-deck operations, officer-of-the-watch maneuvers, and publication and communication exercises with the USS Gabrielle Giffords. 

The MCA concluded at 6 p.m. with the USS Giffords breaking off west of mainland Palawan.
 
The MCA is an approved activity of the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board and within the framework of the PH-US Mutual Defense Treaty. 

It was aimed at testing protocols and further enhancing interoperability between the AFP and USINDOPACOM.
 

