PH, US ships hold maritime tactical exercises in West PH Sea

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday said it conducted maritime tactical exercises with the US Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea as part of the 3-day maritime cooperative activity between the 2 countries.
The Philippines' BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar performed cross-deck operations, officer-of-the-watch maneuvers, and publication and communication exercises with the USS Gabrielle Giffords.
The MCA concluded at 6 p.m. with the USS Giffords breaking off west of mainland Palawan.
The MCA is an approved activity of the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board and within the framework of the PH-US Mutual Defense Treaty.
It was aimed at testing protocols and further enhancing interoperability between the AFP and USINDOPACOM.