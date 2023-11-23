This handout photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 and received through the US embassy in Manila on Nov. 23 shows a US air force personnel watching two Philippine Air Force FA-50s (L) flying alongside two US Air Force F-15C Eagles over the South China Sea during the joint maritime and air patrols. Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin, US Air Force/AFP

MANILA — The Philippine military on Thursday said the country was asserting its sovereign rights through joint maritime and air patrols with US troops in the West Philippine Sea, in the face of China's growing assertiveness in the region.

The 3-day patrols which began on Tuesday would allow the longtime treaty allies to learn each other's maneuvers and ensure interoperability, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said.

"Ito ay ang pag-assert natin ng sovereign rights sa ating maritime zone at the same time, pag-promote ng international convention in support of rules-based international order," Aguilar said in a public briefing.

The joint patrols came weeks after the latest Chinese incursions in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and attempts to block resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre in the West Philippine Sea.

Aguilar said it was important for China to adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"China cannot claim sovereignty over these maritime features, over [these] maritime shoals because the law says, UNCLOS [says], it belongs to the EEZ of the Philippines and therefore, whatever they are doing there is illegal and against the law of nature," he said.



Watch more News on Video from PTVWatch more News on iWantTFC

The US and the Philippines agreed in February to resume joint patrols in the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely, including parts of the West Philippine Sea.

The longtime treaty allies had suspended maritime patrols in the hotly contested area under the rule of former president Rodrigo Duterte, who favored Beijing over Washington.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has sought to repair relations with the US since taking office in 2022, earlier said the patrols "aim to enhance regional security and foster a seamless partnership with the United States in safeguarding our shared interests."

Marcos warned Sunday that the Chinese military had "started to show interest" in building bases on reefs that were "closer and closer to the Philippine coastline".

Beijing deploys boats to patrol the waterway and has built artificial islands that it has militarized to reinforce its claims to almost the entire South China Sea.

China has ignored an international tribunal ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

— With a report from Agence France-Presse