MMDA: EDSA bus lane violators down amid higher fines

MANILA — The number of motorists being apprehended for illegally using the EDSA Bus Carousel lane has dropped significantly after the MMDA raised fines for the violation, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Romando Artes said Thursday.

“Malaki naman na po ang nabawas. Noong nagsimula po tayo ng operation sa increased penalty, nagsimula po iyan 500-plus iyong nahuli maghapon. Ngayon po ay nasa 100-plus na lamang per day,” Artes said.

Artes said it is disappointing that there are still many violators despite the MMDA’s campaign against the use of the EDSA Bus Carousel lane

“Iyon po ang aming pinagtataka na despite po sa increased penalty, marami pa rin sa ating mga kababayan ang matitigas ang ulo – kapag wala pong nakikitang enforcers ay nagbabaka-sakali pa rin po at gumagamit pa rin po illegally nitong ating exclusive bus lane.”

Artes meanwhile clarified that only a number of protocol plates are allowed to use the EDSA Bus Carousel lane.

“Iyong top five officials lamang po – protocol plate number 1, ang ating Pangulo; number 2 ng Bise Presidente; number 3 ng Senate President; number 4, Speaker of the House; and number 5 po ay Chief Justice. Iyan lamang pong lima na iyan. Outside of that, bawal pong dumaan at mahigpit naman po iyong ating bilin na ia-apprehend po kung sino po ang dadaan diyan outside doon sa mga authorized na vehicle,” he said.

The MMDA added it will seek more guidance from the House of Representatives and the Land Transportation Office regarding the apprehension of drivers of vehicles bearing protocol plates with the number 8.

"Kasi sa amin pong traffic code, wala po kaming specific violation sa paggamit po ng ganiyan nga po na protocol plates, so kailangan pa po talagang ayusin iyong guidelines po sa paghuhuli po nitong mga nakailigal na protocol plates,” Artes said.



The MMDA and the House of Representatives earlier agreed to crack down on the users of number 8 special protocol plates, which are traditionally used by Philippine lawmakers.

This, after the House of Representatives clarified that they have not issued protocol plates for lawmakers in the 19th Congress.

Meanwhile, Artes reminded that the issuance and use of other protocol plates should be coordinated with government agencies.

A previous Executive Order issued by former President Gloria Macapacal Arroyo assigned the use of the numbers for protocol plates to high-ranking government officials.

“Ngayon po, ang ini-issue po yata ng LTO ay may QR code na para alam po kung kanino na-issue iyong particular protocol plate at iyon din po yata iyong plano ng House of Representatives – next year mag-i-issue na raw po sila ng protocol plates na may mga security features kasama po iyong QR code para madaling ma-determine kung kaninong specific na congressman na-issue ang particular protocol plate po na may number ‘8’,” he said.