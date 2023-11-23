Marcos tells gov't to fast-track aid to Samar flood victims

Marcos assures Mindanao quake victims of aid

MANILA (UPDATE) — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday urged government agencies to fast-track the distribution of aid to residents of Samar, many areas of which are flooded due to incessant rains caused by the shear line.

Marcos, Jr. led the situation briefing in Tacloban City with Samar officials as he was not able to land in Catarman, Northern Samar.

“We are doing everything that we can. But let’s work with those who are in the evacuation centers – pati na ‘yung mga nasa bahay pa … we have to go and make sure that they get the food packs, they get sufficient water supply,” he said.

Marcos, Jr. also directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to fix roads so essential goods could come in to affected areas.

“The public works – as soon as the public works is able to enter, do the necessary repairs so that bigger vehicles can enter – as soon as it’s passable all efforts can go in and do the repairs necessary,” he said.

Some 180,000 families or over 721,000 individuals have been affected by the shear line in various parts of the Philippines, most especially in the Visayas.

More than 40,000 were still inside evacuation centers.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it disbursed nearly P34 million worth of assistance to affected families in Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said the amount consists of P33,821,988.77 worth of food and non-food items and P100,000.00 financial assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).

Lopez said debriefing is also being provided by the DSWD to the affected families. The agency still has P2.9 billion worth of standby funds.



“We here in the DSWD are very much confident that we can assist ang ating mga kababayan na affected nung recent calamities natin be that the recent earthquake o yung pagbaha natin sa Visayas," he said.

"Siyempre dito sa Bicol area so asahan po ng ating mga kababayan na ang inyo pong DSWD under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian ay maaabot po tayo ng tulong," he said.

Lopez said families who may have not been given assistance may reach out to their respective barangay officials or LGUs to inform them of their situation so that help can be provided.

MINDANAO QUAKE

During his visit to Sarangani, Marcos Jr. also vowed aid would be provided to earthquake victims in Mindanao.

The President said government already positioned relief goods and other forms of assistance to victims "except on the rebuilding of their houses as the region continued to experience aftershocks."

“Pati ‘yung mga rebuilding, hindi pa natin puwedeng simulan dahil may aftershocks pa. Ang problema sa lindol, walang forecast – hindi natin alam kung ano ang mangyayari,” he said in an interview.

"Pangangailangan ng mga inabutan, ‘yung mga nawalan ng bahay, yung mga mangingisda, yung mga injured – lahat ‘yan patuloy na magbibigay ang DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] ng assistance,” he said.

The DSWD said nearly P25 million worth of assistance was provided by the agency to the affected families of the recent earthquake in Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

The amount consists of P12,688,688.72 worth of food and non food items and P12,169,000 financial assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).

— with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News