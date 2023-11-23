Marcos skips Palace function

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. was feverish Thursday night and was not able to attend the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum held in Malacañang, an official said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Marcos Jr. was not feeling well following his three-legged trip to San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Hawaii in the United States for the recently-concluded Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).



The President earlier in the day was still able to attend situation briefings in Tacloban and General Santos City following the magnitude 6.8 quake and flooding caused by shearline, respectively.



House Speaker Martin Romualdez delivered the speech on the President’s behalf.