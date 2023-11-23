Man arrested for printing nude photos of ex-GF on tarpaulin

MANILA — The police Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) of Central Visayas is investigating a man arrested for threatening her ex-partner.

According to Police Lt. Mark Anthony Fredeluces, chief of RACU 7, the 32-year-old suspect printed nude photos of his former partner on a tarpaulin.

“He was a coercive boyfriend, who blackmailed his girlfriend to display the tarpaulin with the print of her naked body, her face, chat messages and a picture of one of her male co-workers,” said Freduleces in a statement.

Police arrested the man in an entrapment operation in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City last Saturday night.

The tarpaulins that contained lewd photos and personal messages were also seized.

Based on their investigation, the suspect kept on harassing the victim.

“Suspect threatened to display it at (an) IT park Cebu where she worked and in the basketball court near her house if she won't get back to him."

He is facing charges of grave coercion, violence against women, and photo and video voyeurism, which were already docketed at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

—Report from Annie Perez