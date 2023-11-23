Husay ng Pinay: 2 nurses, ginawaran ng medalya dahil sa serbisyo sa panahon ng pandemya

LONDON - Ibinandera ng dalawang Filipina-British nurses ang bandila ng Pilipinas nang gawaran sila ng medalya bilang pagkilala sa kanilang serbisyo at kontribusyon sa National Health Service (NHS) ng United Kingdom.

Sa magkahiwalay na investiture, iginawad kay Brenda Deocampo ang Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal, habang tinanggap naman ni Louie Horne ang British Empire Medal (BEM) - Civil Division.

‘It symbolizes our commitment.’

Malaking karangalan para kay Deocampo na Lead Nurse ng Charing Cross Hospital Acute and Specialist Medicine ng Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, ang mapabilang sa hanay ng MBE.

"It's heartwarming and a great honour to be unexpectedly recognized for my work as a nurse. When I came to this country in 2002, there were many challenges both in my professional and personal life. However, the challenges helped me find a deeper purpose in my work. The award is a validation of the hard work and dedication that we, nurses, put into our jobs. As a Filipino working abroad, it symbolises our commitment, work ethic, and our reputation as some of the best and most dedicated workers in the world," pahayag niya.

Brenda Deocampo

Kinilala ang healthcare professional na tubong Quezon Province sa kanyang ipinamalas na husay at dedikasyon sa pamamahala ng Covid ward noong panahon ng pandemya at pagtulong sa kapwa Pinoy nurses sa pamamagitan ng sinimulan niyang pastoral program.

Ito ay sa kabila ng matindi niyang pinagdaanan nang tamaan siya at ang kanyang pamilya ng Covid-19 na naging sanhi para mag-agaw-buhay noon ang kanyang mister na isa ring nurse.

Si Brenda Deocampo kasama ang kanyang mister na si Ralph.

"Patients arrived at the hospital very ill. Many passed away without their families by their side. Staff members were afraid of the unknown, and many of them also contracted the virus. This left us with a significant number of very sick patients and a shortage of healthcare workers. As a ward manager, I had to rise above those challenges, and support both patients and staff. It was a dark and difficult period, but it was during that time that our pastoral support group was established to focus on staff well-being, mental health and general welfare," kuwento niya.

Buong pagmamalaki naman ang pamilya ni Deocampo na nakasama niya sa espesyal na seremonya sa Palasyo noong November 2.

Si Brenda Deocampo kasama ang kanyang mga anak.

"There's no doubt on what Brenda can do. She has served the NHS for 23 years. It's just a phenomenal experience to be a part of this. Well it was done to her for all the things she has done. This is an amazing achievement," saad ni Ralph Deocampo, mister Brenda at site nurse manager sa Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

Dagdag pa ng MBE recipient, lubos ang paghanga at pasasalamat ni Princess Anne na nagsabit ng kanyang medalya sa lahat ng Filipino nurses na naglilingkod sa NHS.

Payo niya sa kapwa Pinoy health workers na patuloy na manalig at maging matatag sa kabila ng mga hamon sa propesyon.

'Remember where you come from and how it has made you strong and resilient. Take time to debrief, relax, and reflect on your experiences. Being kind is crucial, as it can make a significant difference in the lives of others,' dagdag niya.

'It's time for us to be heard’

Patuloy naman ang pagbuhos ng pagkilala sa galing at serbisyo ni Louie Horne, ang kauna-unahang Filipino nurse na itinalaga bilang Workforce Race Equality Standard (WRES) clinical research fellow ng NHS England.

Matapos siyang maging ‘lamp carrier’ sa 58th Florence Nightingale Commemoration Service sa St. Paul’s Cathedral noong Mayo, ginawaran naman siya ng British Empire Medal (Civil Division).

Louie Horne

Pinarangalan si Horne na Deputy Associate Director of Nursing at Chairperson ng Ethnic Minority Group Staff Network ng East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust para sa kanyang serbisyo noong panahon ng pandemya at sa suporta niya sa Filipino community.

"When I saw the letter that I am nominated and I am due to receive the medal from the King, napaiyak talaga ako. I've been here 23 years and I'm just doing the normal stuff. I don't think that it's extraordinary, but I think it's due to the pandemic na talagang dumoble ang effort ko to support our kababayans especially those who died," sambit niya.

Tinanggap ni Horne na nagsisilbi rin bilang chairperson ng Filipino Senior Nurses Alliance (FSNA) at opisyal ng Filipino Nurses Association UK (FNAUK) ang medalya mula kay Lady Clare, Countess of Euston.

Ayon sa BEM awardee na nakatutok sa pagtataguyod ng kapakanapan at karapatan ng internationally educated nurses o IENs, malaking bagay ang parangal sa pagpapataas ng morale ng healthcare workers, higit na ng mga Pinoy.

"It lifted us up. We've been coming here since 1959. For 54 years, we've been just working hard, keeping our heads down. But now, it's time for us to be heard; and for the fact that they are actually recognizing us by giving this award," saad niya.

Inaalay naman ni Horne ang tagumpay sa lahat ng Filipino nurses na nagtatrabaho sa NHS at sa kapwa Pilipinong patuloy na nagsusumikap na abutin ang kanilang mga mithiin.

"Forty-eight thousand Filipino nurses tayo dito sa UK, and there are still people who are working hard and not being recognized for it, so, I want to share it with them; and of course, to my family in the Philippines who are very proud of me. I want to lift up kahit hindi mga nurses, kahit yung mga nasa Philippines who are working hard. This for all of us na mga Pilipino," pahayag niya.

Isang araw naman bago ang awarding ceremony noong ika-15 ng Nobyembre, dumalo rin si Horne kasama ang nasa 50 Filipino nurses sa selebrasyon ng ika-75 kaarawan ni King Charles III sa Buckingham Palace na kasabay rin pagdiriwang ng ika-75 anibersaryo ng NHS ngayong taon.

Si Louie Horne sa birthday celebration ni King Charles III.

Bahagi sina Deocampo at Horne sa 2023 Birthday Honours List ni King Charles III. Bukod sa kanila, ilang Filipina healthcare professionals na rin ang tumanggap ng prestihiyosong parangal sa UK.

Noong 2021, iginawad kay Charito Romano, staff nurse ng Arbrook House Care Home sa Surrey, England, ang British Empire Medal. Ibinigay rin ang parehong medalya kay Minnie Klepacz, Matron for Ophthalmology ng Royal Bournemouth Hospital ng University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust noong 2020.

Pareho silang kinilala para sa kanilang serbisyo noong Covid-19 pandemic. Noong 2019, tinanggap naman ni Joy Ongcachuy, Lead Robotic Nurse ng Royal London Hospital, ang Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) para sa kanyang serbisyo sa komunidad, partikular na sa pagtulong sa mga biktima ng London Bridge terror attack noong 2017.

