Guro, mister patay sa pamamaril sa Cotabato

MAYNILA — Kinondena ni Vice President at Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte ang pamamaslang sa isang guro sa Pantar Elementary School sa Banisilan, Cotabato at asawa nito nitong Huwebes ng umaga.

"I strongly condemn the tragic and senseless killing of one of our teachers and her husband in Banisilan, Cotabato earlier today. This act of violence is an attack not only on individuals but on the values of education, respect, and community," ani Duterte.

Ayon sa ulat ng Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation, papasok sa paaralan ang guro nang pagbabarilin ito at mister niya ng mga hindi pa nakikilalang salarin.

Nakiusap naman si Duterte sa mga awtoridad na resolbahin kaagad ang kaso.

"I call on our law enforcement authorities to apprehend and swiftly bring those responsible for this heinous act to justice," aniya.

"DepEd reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for teachers and learners alike, where learning can thrive free from violence, fear and intimidation," dagdag ni Duterte.