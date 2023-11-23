Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Pasig City Hall on Thursday morning suspended its operations due to a fire in its premises.

The blaze broke out at around 9:18 a.m. and prompted city hall employees to evacuate before it was put out nearly 10 minutes later, the Pasig City Public Information Office (PIO) said.

However, smoke was still billowing from the building at around 10 a.m., the office said on Facebook.

"Kaugnay nito, SUSPENDED na ang operations ng City Hall simula 10:00AM November 23, 2023. Ang mga non-essential personnel ay pinayuhan nang umuwi, at ang mga essential personnel para sa pag-manage ng insidente na lamang ang required na manatili sa City Hall," the PIO said.

No one was hurt in the incident, it said.