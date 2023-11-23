A dengue patient at the pediatric ward in Calamba, Laguna on Aug. 13, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said a total of 179,444 dengue cases were reported as of November 11 this year, adding that the number is showing “a slow downward trend.”

“Cases are currently on a slow downward trend and shows a 10.96 percent decrease in the recent 3 to 4 weeks (October 15 to 28), with 10,835 cases reported compared to the 12,169 cases reported 2 weeks prior,” the DOH said.

“Close monitoring must be done as cases may further increase due to late reports,” it said.

At least 614 dengue cases led to death, at a fatality rate of 0.34 percent, the DOH said.

The agency reminded the public to carry out the 5S strategy to fight dengue infection in their areas:

Search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds

Self-protect

Seek consultation

Support fogging in outbreak areas

Sustain hydration

“Dengue is a self-limiting disease where currently no definitive therapy or regimen is available. Hence, a holistic approach against dengue is critical,” the DOH said.

VACCINE

DOH spokesperson Eric Tayag said there was no information yet on when a Japanese dengue vaccine would arrive in the country, as it still had to undergo the application process with the Food and Drug Administration.

"Naglabas ang World Health Organization... ng mga maagang rekomendasyon sa bakuna kung saan ito ay nirerekomenda sa mga bata as young as 6 years old hanggang 16 years old. Two doses yung bakuna, 3 months apart. Kung sakaling 'yan ay maaprubahan ng FDA, ganoon po ang magiging paraan ng pagbabakuna,” Tayag told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

“Lumalabas sa pag-aaral nila, 4 to 5 years na po ang nakakaraan, na maganda po yung resulta, nagpapakita ng bisa para hindi magkaroon ng dengue infection yung mga sumali sa trial nila kontra sa dengue, proteksyon po yun," he added.

Tayag said the Philippines was one of the countries in Asia where a trial of the said vaccine was held.

The dengue virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito, according to the World Health Organization.

While majority of dengue cases are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, it can manifest as a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults, but seldom causes death, the WHO said.

Symptoms usually last for 2 to 7 days, after an incubation period of 4 to 10 days after the bite from an infected mosquito, it added.