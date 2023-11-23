MANILA — The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) denied on Thursday alleged irregularities in the bidding and procurement of fire trucks.



During the House Committee on Public Order and Safety’s inquiry, BFP Chief Director Louie Puracan said the requirements for bidders sought to ensure that the fire trucks to be purchased are durable, and parts will be readily available.

He, however, stressed that they were not restrictive.



“There are a lot of companies that can qualify with these specifications. The purpose of this technical specification is to ensure durability, parts availability, and reliability… based on its track record. Twenty years of existence in the Philippine market is sufficient proof of track record,” Puracan told the panel.



“On the issue of why it is necessary to provide service centers in every region, we consider this primordial to ensure immediate repair of firetrucks. The suppliers must be capable of providing after sales services to keep our firetrucks in tiptop condition in any given time. This way, we are assured that firetrucks can respond 24/7 efficiently and effectively during emergencies,” he added.



“We guarantee that the technical specifications of the firetrucks are reasonable and compliant with the relevant laws and issuances. We deny the allegation suggesting irregularities in the procurement process,” Puracan stressed.



The BFP, however, said it has revised the technical specifications for bidding firetrucks in response to the recommendations of lawmakers.

“We submit that these requirements and procedures are merely in accordance with the provisions of republic act 9184. But as the good Congresswoman France Castro recommended, we removed the stringent requirements that are not relevant to the durability of the firetruck itself,” Puracan said.



“We have already removed the certifications, but we have strengthened the service after sales… We concentrated it on equipment itself and not on the bidder,” BFP’s Jesus Fernandez added.



House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel filed House Joint Resolution 10 which called for an investigation into the BFP's procurement process.

The resolution said that among the restrictions is the limitation of qualified bidders to those that had been engaged in the manufacture or assembly of fire trucks and/or rescue truck vehicles for at least 15 years in the Philippines prior to the opening of the bids.



The BFP said this requirement has been removed. But Castro raised a question.



“‘Yung certification from pump manufacturer of its duly authorized exclusive distributor, bakit may 20 years pa rin?” she asked.



“We have concentrated on the track record of the cabin chassis and the pump, which are the main structure of the firetruck. So we have not concentrated on the bidder… The heart of the fire truck is the fire pump,” Fernandez replied.



“Hindi po ako naniniwala na dapat ilagay ‘yung 20 years, 15 years. Parang with that requirement, parang ina-identify na natin yung gusto nating maging winning bidder eh... Ang dapat lang ilagay dyan yung general specifications like number of liters, capacity ng tank, number of tires, horse power, etc. para patas… ‘Pag hindi nyo ito kinorrect, sooner or later, may makakasuhan sa inyo or may madi-dismiss sa inyo,” 1RIDER Party List Representative Bonifacio Bosita said.



Castro also advised the BFP to train mechanics who will be capable of doing maintenance and repairs on the fire trucks.