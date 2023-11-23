Alleged carjacker shot dead inside Bohol school

MANILA — A man who allegedly stole a police officer's motorcycle was shot dead inside an elementary school in Barangay Lusong, Buenavista, Bohol after refusing to surrender on Thursday morning.

The motorcycle's owner, Patrolman Benzon Ascencion, and other concerned citizens sought help from the Buenavista Police Station when they noticed the theft. A team was immediately dispatched.

But the suspect grabbed a service firearm, shot Ascencion twice, and missed, according to a report by P/Capt. Agosto Sumaylo, chief of the Buenavista Police Station.

A chase ensued and the suspect hid inside a classroom in Lusong Elementary School.



The responding team tried to convince the suspect to surrender for almost an hour, Sumaylo said.



However, the suspect fired at the authorities using the stolen firearm, prompting the team to shoot back.

The suspect sustained several gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby health facility.



He is said to be a caretaker of a fish pond in Getafe, Bohol.



Authorities are investigating the incident and the police response.

— Report from Annie Perez