4 children dead in Cebu City fire

Four children died in a fire that hit Sitio Upper Capaculan, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Thursday, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.



The victims were aged 8, 6, and one, while the youngest fatality was an 11-month-old infant, the BFP said.

Authorities recovered the remains of 3 victims.



Based on initial investigation, the children were at the second floor of their home when the fire started.



“Natulog ang mga bata,” said BFP Cebu City spokesperson Senior Fire Officer 2 Wendell Villanueva.



The fire was raised to first alarm at 5:55 a.m. and was declared fire out 20 minutes later.



Two others were also injured from the incident. They sustained first-degree burns.



The BFP reported that 5 houses were razed and 2 were partially damaged. The estimated damage was pegged at P525,000.



The fire affected 10 families or 30 individuals who were evacuated to the nearest barangay.



Some 36 fire trucks responded to the incident. Authorities are still determining the cause of fire. - report from Annie Perez

