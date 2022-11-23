DNA analysis sa University of the Philippines Natural Sciences Institute sa UP Diliman, Quezon City, Marso 14, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA –– Nangako ngayong Miyerkoles si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na paiigtingin ang suporta sa mga Filipino scientist at researcher.

Kasabay nito, muli ring nanawagan si Marcos sa mga siyentipiko na manatili sa Pilipinas para matulungan ang bansa at maibahagi ang kaalaman sa mga kabataan.

"I encourage our Filipino scientist researchers, inventors and innovators to continue sharing your expertise especially to young people... I urge you to stay in your country as you pursue your career," ani Marcos sa talumpati sa pagsisimula ng National Science and Technology Week sa World Trade Center, Pasay City.

"We will continue to support you and we will continue to be active partners in the government," anang Pangulo.

Para kay Marcos, malaki ang papel ng science at technology para matiyak ang kinabukasan ng bansa sa kabila ng mga pagsubok sa mundo gaya ng climate change.

"It affects everything and everyone. And so once again, we look to science, we look to new technologies, we look to engineers to find us the solutions to mitigate, to adapt our very vulnerable country to the effects of climate change," ani Marcos.

Ipinag-utos naman ni Marcos sa Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang paglalaan ng malaking pondo para suportahan ang research and development sa bansa pati ang pagpapalawig ng mga scholarship program sa STEM o science, technology, engineering and mathematics strand.

Magtatagal hanggang Linggo, Nobyembre 27 ang Science and Technology Week.

— Ulat ni Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News