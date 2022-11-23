Photo from the Office of the Press Secretary

Vietnam to open business forum in PH

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vietnam's national assembly chairman on Wednesday vowed for stronger commitment on food security that will benefit their respective governments, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Marcos and Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue discussed "building excellent relationships" of the two countries during the latter's courtesy call.

Vuong said his country would organize a forum on business and investments on Thursday morning that would "open new opportunities for Vietnamese businessmen wanting to invest in the Philippines," based on the Palace's statement.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez already accepted the invitation along with other executives and business leaders of the neighboring countries.

"And I hope that will lay the groundwork for further strengthening trade and investment ties bilaterally. I suggest that we can work bilaterally and also multilaterally to address the challenges facing our region," said the Vietnamese official.

Vuong said that the two Southeast Asian countries could cooperate on the areas of tourism, digital transformation, cybersecurity, defense, and science and technology.

"And I also believe that apart from rice trade, we can expand our current relations to the import and export of construction materials, particularly cement," he added.

For his part, Marcos raised what he and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc discussed at the sidelines of the 29th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in Thailand last week, most especially in the area of agriculture and trade.

"And under your leadership, we will continue to work closely together and I am very confident under your leadership and with your experience, you will help contribute further to strengthen the bilateral relations between our two countries and also in helping elevate the role and position of the Philippines on the global stage," said Vuong.

Vuong was also "hopeful" that the two countries' government-to-government relationships will be strengthened, "most importantly, the people-to-people exchanges."

Marcos, meanwhile, said Vietnam has committed to include the country in its trade partners, most especially in the rice sector.

"We covered many other subjects as well. We touched upon the issues in our region about defense and security and some of the common interests between the Philippines and Vietnam," he said.

Marcos reiterated he would visit Vietnam "upon the invitation of President Nguyen," the Palace statement read.