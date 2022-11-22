The House of Representatives approved on second reading House Bill No. 6069 or the proposed Philippine Indigenous and Traditional Writing Systems Act.

The congressional fact sheet said HB 6069 recognizes the protection and promotion of the indigenous and traditional writing scripts of the country as part of its cultural treasures.

It also promotes the country's indigenous writing systems as expressions of Philippine tradition and symbols of national identity.

Among other activities, the bill would include these writing systems in relevant subjects of basic and higher education such as elective or specialized courses in higher education.

It would also ensure proper record-keeping of relevant documents and preservation of oral evidence on the writing systems; and

It names the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as the lead agency in promulgating policy guidelines in the promotion of the writing systems, in coordination with the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF) for technical expertise on the development of the Philippine languages and writing, and with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and other relevant government agencies for the protection, preservation and conservation of indigenous or traditional scripts of the country.

The fact sheet likewise explained that the bill seeks to promote, protect, preserve, and conserve the Philippine indigenous and traditional writing systems and to use the Philippine writing systems as tools to enhance cultural development, instill national pride, and safeguard Filipino cultural heritage and identity

The House will approve the bill on final reading in 3 days.