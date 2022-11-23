Watch more News on iWantTFC

Everyone who passed by the 2 Star Market in Oakland, California was not only offered turkeys but a wide selection of clothing, and it was all free.

This was the third annual turkey giveaway presented by Compa's Care Collective.

"I grew up in this community. So I felt they gave a lot to me growing up [and] this is my way of giving back to them," Clifford Wilkins of the Compa's Care Collective said.

According to organizers, at least 150 turkeys were given away. Over 35 bags of clothes were also donated by some of the most sought-after streetwear brands in the Bay Area.

Alex Martin of Who Cares Supply Co. said he was more than happy to donate bags of his clothes.

"We're just trying to give back, keep everyone warm, and keep everybody fresh for the holidays," Martin said.

For Martin, donating clothes wasn’t enough. He also spent the afternoon personally handing out turkeys to the community too.

"My family raised me very well and just to give back and the people that we work with were all caring people and we just want to do the best we can and help the community and give back any way we can."

Volunteers said giveaways like this are made possible when different organizations collaborate rather than compete with each other.

"It’s Who Cares Supply Co., Collect & Select, Savs, the Compa’s Care Collective, Ism, The Coughy Shoppe, 2 Star Market that provided us with the location. It’s just everything. It’s the entire community coming together to give back to the community," Wilkins noted.

With Christmas just around the corner, Compa's Care Collective and Who Cares Supply Co. said they are also working on hosting a toy drive and giveaway.