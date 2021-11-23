MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo appealed to online scammers who victimized delivery riders Monday by placing orders worth more than P100,000 for delivery to the Office of the Vice President.

On Facebook, VP Leni narrated that she was in meetings in her office when three delivery riders arrived with the goods under her name on a cash on delivery basis.

“Baka akala ng scammers 'yung burden nasa amin. Hindi iniisip na kinakawawa nila 'yung riders saka 'yung mga shoppers nila na nabiktima. Umuulan pa naman kahapon and nabasa sila,” Robredo said.

The Vice President also thanked delivery app Metromart as well as the three merchants for facilitating the return of the goods.

May nagpanggap na si VP Leni at nag multiple orders ng abot P100K+ sa Metromart. Pinadeliver sa OVP na COD. Hindi na inisip ang mga delivery rider na hinassle at inaksaya ang oras. Ganito na ba talaga sila katakot sa atin? Dedma sa ganitong kacheapan. Laban lang! #LabanLeni2022 pic.twitter.com/xONNwi2TfZ — Barry Gutierrez (@barrygutierrez3) November 22, 2021

In an official statement by Metromart posted by Robredo on Facebook, the company said it has increased its security and fraud detection measures as it is also cooperating with the OVP in its investigation.

“We are calling the public not to scam, prank and waste the time of our delivery riders and shoppers who are working hard to support their families and are risking their lives to safely deliver groceries to Filipino homes during this pandemic,” Metromart said.

In a statement Monday, OVP spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez said that they are investigating the matter further after getting the number used to book the deliveries.

"We were able to get the number used to book the deliveries, and are investigating further. There has been some initial consultation with our lawyers, but specific options will be discussed once we get more information on who may be responsible."

“VP Leni gave the riders something to compensate them for the two hours they lost because of this scam,” Gutierrez said.

In July, 5 food delivery drivers were allegedly scammed when they were asked to bring pizza, chicken and lechon to the office of another presidential aspirant, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.