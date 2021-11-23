Users warned vs lies, disinformation on video streaming platforms

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - An advocate of voters education has warned users to be wary of lies and disinformation when using video streaming platforms.

Josh Mahinay, program manager of Now You Vote 2022, which advocates truthful and fair discussion on election issues among family and friends, said many of today’s "fake news" may originate from the most consumed video platforms. The most popular video streaming platform in the Philippines right now is YouTube, according to digital media report Digital 2021.

Boto Mo Karerin Natin 'Yan: @iamkarendavila and actor @_riccichan_ spoke with Now You Vote 2022 Program Head Josh Mahinay on YouTube becoming a "channel of lies, disinformation" for the upcoming #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/3NGPvrUChp — Sherwin Tinampay (@sherwintinampay) November 20, 2021

Based on the 'Digital 2021' report released by DataReportal published in partnership with We Are Social and Hootsuite, 97 percent of the 89 million social media users in the Philippines are on YouTube. Majority of these users are male.

Portion of the Digital 2021 report for the Philippines

"Mahalagang maintindihan natin na 'yung mga target sa YouTube are actually middle class families. Hindi ito 'yung mga D and E kasi 'yung mga D and E wala silang bandwidth to actually stream longer videos. 'Yung mga nata-target ay either may capacity to pay for a bandwidth or the internet.," Mahinay explained to Karen Davila and actor Ricci Chan on the FYE channel show 'Boto Mo Karerin Natin 'Yan' on Kumu.

Mahinay also said that those belonging to the D and E classes are more into the video-sharing app TikTok because of its short video duration that do not consume huge internet bandwidth or mobile data.

Filipinos' huge YouTube consumption became an avenue for propagandists to take advantage its wide online reach, he said.

“Most of the popular content creators who have a wide following are being used by propagandists to peddle disinformation,” Mahinay said.

Mahinay: "Nagiging channel talaga ng disinformation ang YouTube ngayon. Karamihan sa mga popular content creators ay ginagamit ng mga propagandists who peddle fake news. This is very strategic kasi tinitingnan yung following, reach ng influencer." @iamkarendavila @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/0GtDuz9xP4 — Sherwin Tinampay (@sherwintinampay) November 20, 2021

He encouraged YouTube users, as well as those using other social media platforms, to follow a multi-faceted approach to combat disinformation.

These include educating one’s self, identifying credible news sources and having a reliable policy in place to safeguard social media users from false or inaccurate reports.

“On the part of the platform, they should also amplify sources that are reliable,” Mahinay said.

He added that active reporting of disinformation and "fake news" online will also play a vital part in boosting the campaign to prevent abuse on the use of social media.

Josh Mahinay says there are YouTube channels pretending to be original news sites spreading disinformation, propaganda, among others. @iamkarendavila @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/3B01TJ7W2k — Sherwin Tinampay (@sherwintinampay) November 20, 2021

-- Contributed by Rodel Madridano