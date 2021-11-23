Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Guillermo Eleazar speaks to the members of the press during the launch of body-worn cameras (BWC) for police personnel held inside the Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 4, 2021. Eleazar says the use of body cameras will help prevent abuses both in the part of the police and the general public, as part of the PNP's drive to regain the trust of the people. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senatorial candidate Ret. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Tuesday he is not in favor of reviving the death penalty.

The former Philippine National Police chief will run under the slate of presidential candidate Senator Panfilo Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III. The tandem had recently withdrawn their support for the revival of capital punishment.

"Unless we have a perfect system it’s better to acquit 10 guilty persons than to make suffer or convict one innocent man. Pinakamaganda pa rin pagandahin ang criminal justice natin," Eleazar told ANC's Headstart.

(We need to enhance our justice system.)

"Lagi nating nirerespeto ang buhay. I’m after maimprove ang criminal justice sa atin. Para sa atin ang mga criminal na nahuli agad, that is the best crime prevention."

(We always respect life. I'm after improving our justice system. As long as we catch criminals immediately, that is the best crime prevention."

When asked about the drug war, Eleazar said government should focus on prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration to the community of drug suspects.

"We are guided by laws and protocols. At kung meron lapses na mangyayari kailangan panagutan 'yun...Nung ako nag-chief PNP ako mismo nag initiate...aking sinimulan through the DOJ na maimbestigahan," he said.

(If there are lapses, we should be held responsible for it...That's why when I was PNP chief I was the one who initiated...the investigation through the DOJ.)

The PNP Internal Affairs Service must also be strengthened and be given disciplinary power, Eleazar said.

"Mabago itong IAS natin na yung kanilang recommendation is pwede ng gawin disciplinary authority na ang power nila hindi basta basta naiinfluence ng PNP," he said.

(We aim to recommended to make the IAS a disciplinary authority so they can't be influenced by the PNP.)

The police force's technology must be upgraded for better crime prevention, Eleazar added.

"Isusulong ko ang state of the art technology mas maimprove ang law enforcement function...We introduced e-sumbong pero lahat ng units meron pang hotline. Kung ito ay iisa at magiging epektibo mas maganda ito sa solusyon ng crime natin," he said.

(I will push for state of the art technology to improve law enforcement function...We introduced e-sumbong but all units should have one hotline, which would be more effective in crime solution.)

Eleazar said he wanted to seek a Senate seat but his family only approved of his decision a day before his retirement ceremony.

"At the end of the day 'yung decision ng family ang mangunguna dahil ang ating mga kaibigan will always encourage us to run but ang family bandang huli sila pa rin ang makakasama natin," he said.

(At the end of the day, the family's decision will be followed because our friends will always convince us to run but our family will be there with us until the end.)

As for the West Philippine Sea issue, Eleazar said government is not required to match other nation's military might but should strengthen its presence in its territories.

"Hindi itong usapang liyamado o dehado pero 'yung ating preservation of our dignity o obligasyon na tayuan ito," he said.

(It's not a question of who has the advantage but the preservation of our dignity or obligasyon to stand up for it.)