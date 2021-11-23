Pag-asa residents live mainly off surrounding aquatic resources.. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sent fishing gear and basic supplies anew to Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, Palawan over the weekend.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Coast Guard said they turned over the supplies to the local government of Kalayaan Island Group.

They also sent provisions for policemen working in Pag-Asa Island.

"Relieving personnel were also transported to provide sufficient rest period to deployed law enforcement teams, which is necessary in upholding public health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said coast guard spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo.

The move is in support of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' (BFAR) efforts to help fishermen in remote territories, they said.

Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Leopoldo Laroya said their routine mission to the country’s maritime zones is part of their commitment to the government's whole-of-nation approach in safeguarding national interests through a rules-based and peaceful approach.

Chinese vessels are present near Pag-asa Island amid tensions between the Philippines and China over maritime entitlements in the West Philippine Sea.

The Coast Guard said they monitored a China Coast Guard vessel approximately one to two nautical miles away from their vessel while they were on their way to their routine mission, but said this did not issue any radio challenge.

Pag-asa Island, located some 450 kilometers west of mainland Palawan, hosts Kalayaan town, home to a military outpost and a civilian community.